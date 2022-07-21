Microsoft, Lyft's Actions Highlights Concerns Over Lingering Economic Uncertainty: Report

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT joined its counterparts in hiring relaxation amid current macro uncertainty, CNBC reports.

Microsoft acknowledged continued headcount growth in the year ahead with additional focus on the direction of the resources.

Microsoft's LinkedIn, the Xbox gaming unit, and advertising are vulnerable to the slowdown.

Microsoft had already adopted caution in hirings since March. It had also downsized a small percentage of its employees in July.

Microsoft had also slashed its quarterly guidance in July, citing FX impacts.

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL , Meta Platforms Inc META , and reportedly Apple Inc AAPL committed to hiring ease down amid record-high inflation and recession concerns.

Analysts remained divided on Microsoft.

Lyft, Inc LYFT downsized ~60 employees while folding the business of renting its cars to riders and consolidating its global operations team, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The cuts covered less than 2% of staff.

Lyft folded the part of its business that allowed consumers to rent its fleet of cars on the app.

Lyft cited economic uncertainties behind the move.

