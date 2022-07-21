Microsoft, Lyft's Actions Highlights Concerns Over Lingering Economic Uncertainty: Report

- Microsoft Corp MSFT joined its counterparts in hiring relaxation amid current macro uncertainty, CNBC reports.
- Microsoft acknowledged continued headcount growth in the year ahead with additional focus on the direction of the resources.
- Microsoft's LinkedIn, the Xbox gaming unit, and advertising are vulnerable to the slowdown.
- Microsoft had already adopted caution in hirings since March. It had also downsized a small percentage of its employees in July.
- Microsoft had also slashed its quarterly guidance in July, citing FX impacts.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, Meta Platforms Inc META, and reportedly Apple Inc AAPL committed to hiring ease down amid record-high inflation and recession concerns.
- Analysts remained divided on Microsoft.
- Lyft, Inc LYFT downsized ~60 employees while folding the business of renting its cars to riders and consolidating its global operations team, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The cuts covered less than 2% of staff.
- Lyft folded the part of its business that allowed consumers to rent its fleet of cars on the app.
- Lyft cited economic uncertainties behind the move.
