What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 2:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc AAPL is looking to ease hiring and spending growth in 2023 in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg reports.
  • The decision originates from a move to be more careful during uncertain times. 
  • Also Read: TSMC Overtakes Samsung In Chip Race By Capitalizing On Latter's Strengths: FT
  • The changes will not affect all teams as it was not a companywide policy.
  • Apple remained feisty on its product launch schedule in 2023, including a mixed-reality headset, its first significant new category since 2015.
  • Previously Microsoft Corp MSFTSpotify Technology SA SPOTMeta Platforms Inc METATesla Inc TSLA, and multiple U.S. banks adopted a defensive stance on hiring in response to the economic uncertainties.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.44% at $148.02 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Matias Cruz from Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas