What's Going On With Apple Stock Today

- Apple Inc AAPL is looking to ease hiring and spending growth in 2023 in some divisions to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg reports.
- The decision originates from a move to be more careful during uncertain times.
- The changes will not affect all teams as it was not a companywide policy.
- Apple remained feisty on its product launch schedule in 2023, including a mixed-reality headset, its first significant new category since 2015.
- Previously Microsoft Corp MSFT, Spotify Technology SA SPOT, Meta Platforms Inc META, Tesla Inc TSLA, and multiple U.S. banks adopted a defensive stance on hiring in response to the economic uncertainties.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.44% at $148.02 on the last check Monday.
