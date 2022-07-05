ñol

Here's How Alibaba Looks To Aid In Digital Transformation Of Enterprises

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 9:32 AM | 1 min read
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA created a new subsidiary, Lingyang Intelligent Service Co, to help companies in their digital transformation, the SCMP reports.
  • It reflects Alibaba's effort to engage new market segments and industries as domestic online retail competition amplified amid weak consumer spending and economic slowdown.
  • The move shortly follows Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong's article stressing the importance of technology to Chinese society.
  • Also Read: Alibaba Goes Amazon Way To Develop In-House Silicon
  • Lingyang will offer "data-intelligence-as-a-service" to enterprises by leveraging the expertise of Alibaba.
  • Alibaba coined the term to distinguish Lingyang's offering from software-as-a-service, a long-standing enterprise delivery model in which software is accessed online via subscription.
  • The core team of Lingyang's involvement in significant events like the annual Singles' Day shopping festival has made them conversant about data. 
  • Alibaba VP Peng Xinyu, an expert in corporate data management, serves as CEO at Lingyang.
  • Lingyang's 11 core products include Dataphin, Bizphin, Quick Audience, Quick BI (for business intelligence0, Business Adviser and Operation Adviser.
  • Alibaba has already expanded its reach into the enterprise services market via Alibaba Cloud.
  • Alibaba Cloud recently reported that it turned in a full-year profit for the first time in 13 years, posting a 1.1 billion yuan ($164 million) profit for the 12 months to March 31.
  • Alibaba emphasized focusing overseas to beat the overhang from the uncertain domestic regulatory environment. 
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.56% at $113.03 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Fooksou Lamimo via Wikimedia

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia