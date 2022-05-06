Google Jumps The Crypto Bandwagon To Win Cloud Market From Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft

- Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google cloud unit formed a team to build services for developers running blockchain applications to tap the budding crypto market, CNBC reports.
- Former Citi executive James Tromans, who arrived at Google in 2019, will lead the product and engineering group.
- Google wants to offer back-end services to developers interested in composing their Web3 software to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.
- Google Cloud VP Amit Zavery looks to make the Google Cloud Platform the first choice for developers in the field.
- “While the world is still early in its embrace of Web3, it is a market that is already demonstrating tremendous potential with many customers asking us to increase our support for Web3 and Crypto-related technologies,” Zavery said.
- Google Cloud looked to devise a system to streamline blockchain data for people to explore while simplifying the process of building and running blockchain nodes for validating and recording transactions.
- Google’s tools can work in other computing environments, such as Amazon Web Services.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.73% at $2,317.87 on the last check Friday.
