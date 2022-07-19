ñol

TikTok Parent Treads On Alibaba's Path To Reduce Dependence On Foreign Tech

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 7:39 AM | 1 min read
  • TikTok owner ByteDance looks to hire dozens of new semiconductor jobs, insinuating its in-house chip design unit, the SCMP reports.
  • ByteDance borrowed a leaf from Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY initiatives to reduce China's reliance on foreign tech.
  • Both companies, along with ByteDance, have large cloud computing operations.
  • Also Read: US Targets China's Largest Chipmaker After Huawei To Check Growing Chip Dominance
  • "Big cloud companies are investing in chips to save costs by using Arm-based chips," said a senior analyst. "Instead of going with general-purpose chips from Intel Corp INTCAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD, and Nvidia Corp NVDA, these cloud vendors are trying to build purpose-built AI accelerators to save costs and get better performance per watt."
  • ByteDance confirmed hiring semiconductor talent. However, building a chip team remains in a preliminary stage. 
  • ByteDance considered designing application-specific chips for its use to support the higher computing needs of its services. It did not look to manufacture chips.
  • ByteDance's job board on its website currently shows 31 related listings, spanning positions that cover the entire chip design cycle. 
  • However, China's dependence on the U.S. for foreign technology remains high, as China failed to commercialize chips using the most advanced node processes smaller than 10nm.
  • The U.S. expects a preliminary vote this week on a slimmed-down China competition bill that focuses on $52 billion in support for semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.
  • Photo by Olivier-Bergeron via Unsplash

