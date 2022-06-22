ñol

Meta, Microsoft, Alibaba, Others Form Metaverse Governing Body; Apple's Name Missing

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 22, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Meta Platforms Inc METAMicrosoft Corp MSFTAlibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, and other tech giants striving to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster the development of industry standards.
  • The initiatives look to make the companies' nascent digital worlds compatible.
  • The Metaverse Standards Forum includes leading companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, and established standards-setting bodies like the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).
  • Apple Inc AAPL strangely missed the members' list, Reuters reports. Analysts touted Apple as a dominant player in the metaverse race, pending launching a mixed reality headset. 
  • Interestingly, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed the iPhone maker's foray into the domain.
  • Meta had disclosed plans for launching a mixed-reality headset code-named "Cambria" in 2022.
  • Gaming companies Roblox Corp RBLX and Niantic and emerging crypto-based metaverse platforms like The Sandbox or Decentraland were missing from the list.
  • Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg defined the metaverse as an online world for solo participation in immersive experiences like attending concerts, purchasing digital goods, and communicating via avatars.
  • Zuckerberg saw the migration from online social media to a virtual world as the key to winning younger audiences.
  • Photo via Pixabay

Posted In: BriefsNewsTop StoriesTechMedia