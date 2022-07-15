- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX with a buy rating and a price target of $38, implying an upside of 36%.
- The analysts say OptimizeRx is the largest EHR-embedded messaging network and enjoys a solid financial profile of 30%+ top-line growth and mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins.
- Despite this, the valuation is cheap. The stock currently trades at an ~2.5 turn discount to pharma digital marketing peers and an ~10 turn discount to its closest rival Doximity Inc DOCS.
- SVB believes this discount was warranted for legacy OPRX, which had less revenue visibility and an inconsistent margin profile.
- But it has steadily increased with the new management team, the first guidance in history in 4Q FY21, and a dependable ~300bps+ annual EBITDA margin expansion going forward.
- SVB views OptimizeRx as a cheaper way to play the same secular trend as Doximity.
- Price Action: OPRX shares are up 4.83% at $29.29 during the market session on the last check Friday.
