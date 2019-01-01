OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) was reported by RBC Capital on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting OPRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 92.46% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) was provided by RBC Capital, and OptimizeRx maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of OptimizeRx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for OptimizeRx was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest OptimizeRx (OPRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $50.00. The current price OptimizeRx (OPRX) is trading at is $25.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
