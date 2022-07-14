ñol

Deutsche Bank Cuts Delta Air Lines Price Target By ~15%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 3:43 PM | 1 min read
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg lowered the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to $47 from $55 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst noted management comment that overall demand remains strong through the summer and into fall.
  • Related: Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Sliding Today
  • Linenberg believes the robust leisure and corporate demand trends back another double-digit operating margin quarter.
  • Meanwhile, the reduced price target mirrors rising costs.
  • Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $29.88 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

