Deutsche Bank Cuts Delta Air Lines Price Target By ~15%

- Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg lowered the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to $47 from $55 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst noted management comment that overall demand remains strong through the summer and into fall.
- Linenberg believes the robust leisure and corporate demand trends back another double-digit operating margin quarter.
- Meanwhile, the reduced price target mirrors rising costs.
- Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $29.88 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
