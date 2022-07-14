Deutsche Bank Cuts Delta Air Lines Price Target By ~15%

by

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg lowered the price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL to $47 from $55 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.

Linenberg believes the robust leisure and corporate demand trends back another double-digit operating margin quarter.

Meanwhile, the reduced price target mirrors rising costs.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.61% at $29.88 on the last check Thursday.

