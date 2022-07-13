Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Sliding Today

by

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL reported a second-quarter FY22 adjusted operating revenue decline of 1% from 1Q19 to $12.31 billion. GAAP operating revenue was $13.82 billion, a growth of 10% from 1Q19. Analysts expected the company to report revenues of $13.40 billion.

Operating revenue was 99% recovered versus June quarter 2019 on 82% capacity restoration.

Domestic passenger revenue was 3% higher, and international passenger revenue was 81% recovered compared to the June quarter of 2019.

Total passenger revenue was $10.96 billion, a decline of 4% from 2Q19. Cargo revenue increased by 46% to $272 million compared to 2Q19.

Delta recorded an adjusted operating income of $1.45 billion, compared to $2.14 billion in 2Q19, and the operating margin was 11.7%, down by 550 bps.

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 5% from 2Q19 to $10.87 billion in the quarter.

Delta Air Lines generated an operating cash flow of $2.5 billion, compared to $3.27 billion in 2Q19. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Delta ended the June quarter with $13.6 billion in liquidity, including $2.8 billion in undrawn revolver capacity.

Total revenue per available seat mile increased by 34% from 2Q19 and increased 20.5% on an adjusted basis. The passenger load factor was 87% vs. 88% in 2Q19.

Compared to 2Q19, CASM-Ex was 22% higher on 18% less capacity.

Adjusted fuel price of $3.82 per gallon was up 37% sequentially. Compared to the June quarter of 2019, market prices were up 94%.

(compared to Q3 2019): Delta Air Lines expects total revenue to be up 1%-5%, capital expenditures to be ~$1.8 billion, and adjusted net debt of ~$20 billion. DAL expects an adjusted operating margin of 11% - 13%.

DAL shares are trading lower by 6.56% at $29.05 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

