Putin Declares 'American World Order' Is Ending, 'A Truly Multipolar World' Has Begun

This article was originally published on July 12, 2022.

The war in Ukraine could mark the end of an international world order led by the United States, according to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Putin told lawmakers in Russia in July that the dominance of the U.S. could be over soon, according to a report from Newsweek.

“They should have realized that they have already lost from the very beginning of our special military operation,” Putin said. “Its beginning also means the beginning of a radical breakdown of the American world order.”

Putin’s comments reference the involvement of the United States in providing support to Ukraine and also placing sanctions on Russia.

“This is the beginning of the transition from liberal-globalist American egocentrism to a truly multipolar world.”

Putin said the transition “can no longer be stopped.”

The Russian president spoke out of “hostile actions of Western countries” like the United States.

“The so-called collective West, led by the United States, has been extremely aggressive towards Russia for decades.”

Why It’s Important: Putin’s comments blame the Western countries, including the United States, for starting the war with Ukraine.

“It was unleashed by this very collective West, organizing and then supporting an unconstitutional armed coup in Ukraine in 2014, and then encouraging and justifying genocide against people in Donbas,” Putin said.

The comments come as it was also reported by Putin that Russia could only be beginning its military efforts.

“Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest.”

Putin said Russia has not rejected peace talks and the further the conflict in Ukraine goes, the harder it will be for countries to negotiate with Russia.

Photo: Courtesy of ΝΕΑ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑ and Charles Hutchins on Flickr