The man who allegedly shot dead former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, learned to make guns by watching videos on Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Youtube and tested his homemade weapon at a facility linked to a religious group.

What Happened: The alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, said he harbored a grudge against the religious group and tested the weapon at a facility linked with them, reported Japan Today. His mother had reportedly made huge donations to the organizations, which apparently enraged him. Abe is said to have had links with the religious organization.

Nara prefectural police believe Yamagami was testing the weapon ahead of the attack, according to the report.

Homemade guns, similar to the one Yamagami is said to have used to kill Abe, were confiscated from his apartment, according to the police.

Why It Matters: Yamagami checked YouTube in his repeated gunmaking attempts, according to Japan Today.

The gun made to shoot Abe was designed to fire six projectiles at a time and was made of two metal pipes held together with tape, according to Japan Today, which cited sources. He had also attempted to fashion a bomb and had gone through a trial and error process to make the explosive device, sources quoting Yamagami said.

Yamagami was arrested at the site of the murder and is said to be a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Abe died on Friday after being shot in the city of Nara while delivering a campaign speech for a candidate running for The House of Councillors — The Japanese parliament’s upper house.

