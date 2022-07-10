Ever Wanted To Eat A Popsicle That Looks Like Elon Musk? This Pop Up Ice Cream Truck Has You Covered This Week

An art collective that has produced some viral limited edition collections ranging from artwork, sneakers and social media posts has a new collection this week that involves popsicles. Here are the details.

What Happened: The newest collection from MSCHF (pronounced mischief) is a pop-up ice cream truck selling “eat the rich popsicles.”

The popsicles feature the likenesses of five of the richest and most well known billionaires in the world. Here are the five people included:

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO: “Munch Musk”

CEO: “Munch Musk” Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder: “Bite Bezos”

founder: “Bite Bezos” Bill Gates, Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder: “Gobble Gates”

co-founder: “Gobble Gates” Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms META co-founder: “Suck Zuck”

co-founder: “Suck Zuck” Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding BABA co-founder: “Snack on Jack”

The popsicles are $10 each and can be found at two locations from July 11 to July 13.

The locations are:

New York – Columbus Circle

848 Columbus Circle

New York, New York 10019

Los Angeles, California – Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monic Pier

Santa Monica, California 90401

The New York location will be open 11 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET the three days. The California location will be open 11 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT the three days.

Why It’s Important: The popsicles feature the images and likenesses of three of the four richest people in the world, with Musk and Bezos ranking first and second respectively on the Bloomberg Billionaires List and Gates ranking fourth.

Zuckerberg, who saw a significant drop in his wealth in the first half of the year, ranks 17th. Ma ranks 31st.

This is the 81st drop from MSCHF and like the others will only be available as a limited edition drop. Here is a list of the previous drops including scratch and sniff lottery tickets and every episode of “The Office” recreated in Slack, the workplace messaging company now owned by Salesforce.com CRM.

Photo: Courtesy of eattherichpopsicles.com