Ever Wanted To Eat A Popsicle That Looks Like Elon Musk? This Pop Up Ice Cream Truck Has You Covered This Week

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 10, 2022 4:06 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • An art collective is launching a pop-up ice cream truck featuring popsicles of well-known billionaires.
  • The popsicles will only be available in two U.S. cities and for a limited time.

An art collective that has produced some viral limited edition collections ranging from artwork, sneakers and social media posts has a new collection this week that involves popsicles. Here are the details.

What Happened: The newest collection from MSCHF (pronounced mischief) is a pop-up ice cream truck selling “eat the rich popsicles.

The popsicles feature the likenesses of five of the richest and most well known billionaires in the world. Here are the five people included:

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO: “Munch Musk”
  • Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder: “Bite Bezos”
  • Bill Gates, Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder: “Gobble Gates”
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms META co-founder: “Suck Zuck”
  • Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding BABA co-founder: “Snack on Jack”

The popsicles are $10 each and can be found at two locations from July 11 to July 13.

The locations are:

  • New York – Columbus Circle
  • 848 Columbus Circle
  • New York, New York 10019
  • Los Angeles, California – Santa Monica Pier
  • 200 Santa Monic Pier
  • Santa Monica, California 90401

The New York location will be open 11 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET the three days. The California location will be open 11 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT the three days.

Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Elon Musk 

Why It’s Important: The popsicles feature the images and likenesses of three of the four richest people in the world, with Musk and Bezos ranking first and second respectively on the Bloomberg Billionaires List and Gates ranking fourth.

Zuckerberg, who saw a significant drop in his wealth in the first half of the year, ranks 17th. Ma ranks 31st.

This is the 81st drop from MSCHF and like the others will only be available as a limited edition drop. Here is a list of the previous drops including scratch and sniff lottery tickets and every episode of “The Office” recreated in Slack, the workplace messaging company now owned by Salesforce.com CRM.

Photo: Courtesy of eattherichpopsicles.com

