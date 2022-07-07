Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is all set to deliver an address to the Sun Valley Conference.

What Happened: The address is set to come on Saturday, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. Musk is expected to arrive in Sun Valley on Thursday.

What the entrepreneur plans to say at the conference dubbed “Billionaire’s summer camp” could not be ascertained, according to the report.

The Sun Valley Conference is organized by Allen & Co, a privately-held boutique bank, which counts real estate, technology, media, and entertainment as its specialties.

Why It Matters: A speech on the final day of the Sun Valley Conference is usually reserved for legendary investors like Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett, noted Bloomberg.

Outgoing Meta Platforms Inc META COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter Inc TWTR CEO Parag Agrawal were some of the high-profile figures spotted at Sun Valley, according to a New York Post report.

Musk recently interacted with staff at Twitter amid his hostile $44 billion takeover attempt of the social media platform.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has said the number of Twitter bots is “unknowable” as the “human soul basically.” He has not ruled out paying a lower price for the platform.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 0.6% lower at $695.20 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Take: It would be interesting to note what Musk has to say with Twitter CEO within the earshot. Also, Tesla is set to release its second-quarter numbers on July 20 and the address could assume significance on account of that, especially since the world is starring at the possibility of a recession across multiple large economies.

