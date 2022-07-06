Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last year.

What Happened: In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the children’s names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name,” according to documents seen by Insider, reported Rolling Stone.

The children were born just before Musk and his former partner and musical artist, Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, had a child in December.

Musk’s known children now amount to nine if the twins are counted, according to Rolling Stone.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Zilis has been with Musk-founded Neuralink for over five years, and currently serves as a director of operations and special projects, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Notably, Musk’s child with Grimes was born via a surrogate and the birth was also kept a secret, according to a previous report.

Recently, one of Musk’s transgender children received permission to change their name and told the court that they no “longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

See Also: One of Elon Musk's Children Wants To Cut Ties With Dad, So How Many Kids Does He Actually Have?

In May, Musk was accused of having engaged in sexual misconduct with a flight attendant who worked for SpaceX. The company paid $250,000 to settle the claim, according to Insider.

The entrepreneur has touched on “population collapse” and low birth rates on more than one occasion recently, and last month said he was "doing his part" to avoid a "demographic disaster."

I mean, I’m doing my part haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2022

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 0.6% lower at $695.20 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Confesses To A 'Penchant' For This Piece Of Clothing

Photo by Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock