Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk will have his first all-hands meeting with Twitter Inc TWTR employees on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing the social media company.

What Happened: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday over an email that they could submit questions for the billionaire entrepreneur in advance.

This would be the first time Musk will participate and interact with Twitter employees since his bid to acquire the microblogging company began in April.

The event will be moderated by Twitter’s marketing chief, Leslie Berland, the report said.

No details were shared on whether Musk and Twitter have come to an agreement on the deal that is currently on hold.

Why It Matters: The world’s richest man has been involved in a hostile $44 billion take-private bid to acquire Twitter. Musk owns about a 9% stake in the company and has challenged the social media firm’s claims that only 5% of its accounts are fake.

Musk has said those numbers are not accurate, and the deal is likely worth “much worse” than claimed.

He has been in talks with bankers and lined up a series of investors to fund the deal and lower his cash obligation, although analysts and industry watchers have said the billionaire entrepreneur may have developed cold feet and could walk away from the deal.

Musk last month said a Twitter deal at a lower price would not be “out of the question.”

Price Action: Twitter closed 5% lower at $37 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.