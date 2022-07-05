Apple Inc’s AAPL next-generation AirPods Pro may not come with a much-rumored feature.

What Happened: Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman said in his latest newsletter that the 2022 version of Airpods Pro may not have a heart rate measurement or body temperature feature.

Gurman, however, said that both the health-related features were explored within Apple and “could arrive one day.”

Why It Matters: Gurman noted that AirPod Pros were launched at the end of 2019 and some users could now be experiencing battery-life issues or slippage in reliability.

He added that the Tim Cook-led company has been aiming to add the body temperature feature to the Apple Watch Series 8.

The analyst believes that feature will come to both the Apple Watch Series 8 and a rugged edition aimed at extreme sports athletes.

Last year, it was reported that Apple was exploring options to transform the AirPods into a health device with features such as enhanced hearing, body temperature, and pulse monitoring.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple shares closed 1.6% higher at $138.93 in the regular session and rose 0.1% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

