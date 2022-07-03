ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 3, 2022 6:05 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple's focus on PC/laptop processors has led to slower progress with iPhones processors
  • Ignoring non-Mac chips isn’t a wise move, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

For the first time since Apple, Inc. AAPL began designing in-house chips, it won't be upgrading the chip inside its flagship product – the iPhone, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his weekly Power-on newsletter.

Apple has released five Mac chips, such as the M1 and M2, in the past year and a half, and these have powered its PCs and laptops, the Apple writer noted. In order to facilitate this, the company's silicon engineering group had to shift many testing, development and production resources to Mac chips, he added.

This focus, along with the supply bottlenecks, apparently led to slower progress with the iPhone, Apple Watch, and even a cellular modem, Gurman said.

Related Link: Apple Analyst Says This Is Cupertino's Unique Advantage Over Other Tech Giants

The entry-level iPhone 14 models due to be launched this fall will retain the A15 chip that was part of the previous iPhone 13 models, the columnist said. Only the Pro version will get a new A16 processor, he added.

"The annual performance increases for Apple's iPhone processors also have slowed in recent years," Gurman said.

The Apple Watch will likely come with the same general processing performance for a third year in a row, the Apple writer said.

Ignoring non-Mac chips, according to Gurman, isn't a wise move, as Apple derives about 60% of revenue from devices that do not run M1 or M2 chips.

Apple closed Friday's session at $138.93, up 1.62%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTechMedia