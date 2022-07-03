ñol

Apple Watch Series 8 Will Be Able To Tell If You're Sick With This New Detection Feature: Report

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 3, 2022 2:46 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple Watch Series 8 will come with the capability of telling whether the user has a fever or not
  • No other major hardware changes are expected in the wearable device
Those Apple loyalists who plan to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 when it launches this fall can look forward to an added utility.

Apple Watch Series 8 will have body-temperature detection as a new feature in both the standard option and a new rugged edition targeting extreme sports athletes, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his Power-On weekly newsletter.

He had earlier in April hinted at this feature becoming a possibility if it passes internal testing.

"I now believe the feature is a go" Gurman said.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also raised the possibility of this feature making its appearance in the upcoming Watch model

Related Link: Apple Analyst Says This Is Cupertino's Unique Advantage Over Other Tech Giants

Gurman noted that the lower-end SE version, set to be launched this year, may not have the capability.

The body temperature measurement, according to Gurman, may not give a specific reading just as our forehead or wrist thermometer but should be able to tell you if it thinks you have a fever.

It could then recommend you to either visit your doctor or use a dedicated thermometer, he added.

Gurman does not expect any other major hardware changes. There have been talks of updated displays in the new high-end models, he added.

Apple closed Friday's session at $138.93, up 1.62%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

