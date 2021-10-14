Apple Trying To Evolve AirPods Into Health Device: WSJ
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring options to transform AirPods into a health device, including enhancing hearing, reading body temperature, and monitoring posture, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Apple Watch already boasts of an assortment of health functions. Apple's higher-end earbuds AirPods Pro already offer features to improve hearing, including "conversation boost," which increases the volume and clarity of people for the user.
- Apple is already developing prototypes for AirPods to measure core body temperature from inside their ear. Apple could also add a thermometer, including a new wrist temperature sensor.
- The AirPods would lean on the earbuds' motion sensors, alert wearers of slouching and improve posture.
- The FDA is trying to permit a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that consumers can tune themselves. The rules will enable companies like Apple, Bose, and Samsung Electronics Co (OTC: SSNLF) to foray into the market for cheaper hearing aids.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.75% at $141.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Squirrel_photos from Pixabay
