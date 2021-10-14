 Skip to main content

Apple Trying To Evolve AirPods Into Health Device: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 7:29am   Comments
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is exploring options to transform AirPods into a health device, including enhancing hearing, reading body temperature, and monitoring posture, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Apple Watch already boasts of an assortment of health functions. Apple's higher-end earbuds AirPods Pro already offer features to improve hearing, including "conversation boost," which increases the volume and clarity of people for the user.
  • Apple is already developing prototypes for AirPods to measure core body temperature from inside their ear. Apple could also add a thermometer, including a new wrist temperature sensor.
  • The AirPods would lean on the earbuds' motion sensors, alert wearers of slouching and improve posture.
  • The FDA is trying to permit a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that consumers can tune themselves. The rules will enable companies like Apple, Bose, and Samsung Electronics Co (OTC: SSNLF) to foray into the market for cheaper hearing aids.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.75% at $141.97 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Squirrel_photos from Pixabay

