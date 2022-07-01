Hyundai Motor America Registers 12.9% Sales Decline In June

by

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd HYMTF reported a 12.9% Y/Y decrease in U.S. sales to 63,091 units during the month of June.

June was the highest sales month in 2022.

"Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for our SUV lineup remains very strong," said Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.

During Q2, Hyundai sold 184,191 units in the U.S., a 23% decrease Y/Y.

Hyundai sold 343,867 units in the first half in the U.S., down 16% Y/Y. It had no fleet sales in 1H22.

Hyundai also reported its June global sales of 340,534 units, up 5.2% from the previous month and a 4.5% decrease Y/Y.

Hyundai has sold approximately 100,000 EVs in the global market so far this year.

Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $34.00 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

