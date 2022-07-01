ñol

Hyundai Motor America Registers 12.9% Sales Decline In June

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 1, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd HYMTF reported a 12.9% Y/Y decrease in U.S. sales to 63,091 units during the month of June.
  • June U.S. retail sales declined 5.5%. June was the highest sales month in 2022.
  • "Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for our SUV lineup remains very strong," said Randy Parker, SVP, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.
  • During Q2, Hyundai sold 184,191 units in the U.S., a 23% decrease Y/Y.
  • Hyundai sold 343,867 units in the first half in the U.S., down 16% Y/Y. It had no fleet sales in 1H22.
  • Also ReadHyundai, Affiliates Plan To Set Up New Company In US: Reuters
  • Hyundai also reported its June global sales of 340,534 units, up 5.2% from the previous month and a 4.5% decrease Y/Y.
  • Hyundai has sold approximately 100,000 EVs in the global market so far this year.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $34.00 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

