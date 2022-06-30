Hyundai, Affiliates Plan To Set Up New Company In US: Reuters

- Hyundai Motor Co HYMTF is planning to launch a company along with its two affiliates in the U.S., Reuters reported.
- Through the move, the company plans to strengthen its presence in the U.S. by exploring business opportunities.
- In May, Hyundai said it would invest more than $10 billion in the U.S. by 2025, to strengthen partnerships with firms in the U.S.
- The company is already planning to build an Electric Vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 6.53% at $33.50 on Wednesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
