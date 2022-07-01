ñol

Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2022 Sales

by PRNewswire
July 1, 2022 9:00 AM | 11 min read
  • June Sets Monthly Record For Sales In 2022
  • Best-Ever June Retail Sales Record For Tucson
  • Record-Breaking Q2 Total and Retail Sales for Palisade

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 63,091 units, a 12.9% decrease compared with June 2021. June retail sales declined 5.5%. Hyundai's monthly sales results were better than industry predictions that forecasted a 15.8% decline in June. Hyundai established a new retail sales record in June for Santa Fe and set new total sales records for Tucson HEV and Nexo. June was the highest sales month in 2022.

"Hyundai's Q2 retail sales continue to highlight a terrific product mix, and consumer demand for our SUV lineup remains very strong," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our dealers are selling everything they get, and we are continuing our efforts on growing market share."

Q2 Highlights

Hyundai sold 184,191 units in Q2 and 343,867 units in the first half. New all-time best Q2 records were set for Tucson HEV, Veloster N, Palisade and Nexo with SUVs representing 76% of the total retail mix. Hyundai Green sales of 7,886 represented 12.5% of retail (+6%). Hyundai had no fleet sales in the first half of 2022.

June, Q2 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary



Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

Q2
2022

Q2
2021

% Chg

2022
YTD

2021
YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

63,091

72,465

-13 %

184,191

240,005

-23 %

343,867

407,135

-16 %

June Product and Corporate Activities
  • IONIQ 6 Design Revealed: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the streamlined and timeless design of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ dedicated all-electric-vehicle lineup brand.
  • J.D. Power: The J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)sm ranked the Hyundai Accent as the best small car in initial quality today. The win marks the second year in a row Accent has won the best small car IQS trophy.
  • New Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory: Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) announce a $51.6 million expansion project for a new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) in Michigan.
  • Next-Gen Tire Development: Hyundai Motor Group and Michelin signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on R&D for innovative tire technologies over the next three years.
  • 2023 Palisade Pricing: Hyundai released pricing for the new 2023 Palisade SUV, including its new XRT model.
  • Car Seat Safety Event: Hyundai hosted the first car seat safety event with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. During the event, Hyundai Hope and Women@Hyundai employee resource group donated $10,000.

Model Total Sales


Vehicles

Jun-22

Jun-21

% Chg

Q2
2022

Q2
2021

% Chg

2022
YTD

2021
YTD

% Chg

Accent

2,088

959

+118 %

4,733

5,832

-19 %

7,430

10,104

-26 %

Elantra

8,372

14,785

-43 %

26,772

47,964

-44 %

48,844

74,057

-34 %

Ioniq

0

3,444

0 %

118

6,982

-98 %

3,662

11,107

-67 %

Ioniq 5

2,853

0

0 %

7,448

0

0 %

13,692

0

0 %

Kona

6,101

8,388

-27 %

17,251

28,386

-39 %

32,787

50,996

-36 %

Nexo

49

22

+123 %

105

56

+88 %

271

134

+102 %

Palisade

6,866

5,965

+15 %

22,612

22,294

+1 %

43,637

43,501

+0 %

Santa Cruz

3,502

0

0 %

9,803

0

0 %

18,203

0

0 %

Santa Fe

10,691

11,202

-5 %

32,313

34,540

-6 %

57,895

63,110

-8 %

Sonata

4,736

9,938

-52 %

11,851

33,641

-65 %

19,595

54,198

-64 %

Tucson

15,648

14,621

+7 %

44,416

50,370

-12 %

84,071

83,517

+1 %

Veloster

197

108

+82 %

667

674

-1 %

1,129

1,361

-17 %

Venue

1,988

3,033

-34 %

6,102

9,266

-34 %

12,651

15,050

-16 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-june-and-q2-2022-sales-301579536.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: automotiveSales ReportsTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

