The first iPhone was put on sale by Apple Inc AAPL 15 years ago. At the time, the phone was introduced by the tech giant’s co-founder Steve Jobs, it was touted as a combination of a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary phone, and a breakthrough internet communicator.

Today the iPhone is Apple’s mega revenue driver. The now Tim Cook-led company shipped over 56 million units in just the first quarter of 2022.

Statista data reveals that since the iPhone was released, its market share has fluctuated between 10 to 20% cent in recent years. By the third quarter of 2021, iPhone sales made up 15.2% of the total global smartphone sales.

The Investment

Had an investor decided to invest $100 on the day Apple put the first iPhone on sale on June 29, 2007, here's how much they would have now.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth Today Percentage Change Apple Stock June 29, 2007 $100 $3.73 26.80 $3,732.71 3632.71%

The $100 investment would today be worth a whopping $3,732.71, a gain of almost 3,633%. The calculations have taken into account Apple stock splits.

