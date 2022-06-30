Users of Apple Card, a credit card from Apple Inc AAPL, can get 4% Daily Cash on online or in-app purchases on spending at StubHub, Crocs, Ray-Ban, and more.

What Happened: The offer is valid for up to a total of $3,000 cumulative spent online or in-app stores across StubHub, J.Crew, Yeti, Crocs Inc CROX, Petco, Ray-Ban, Hotel Tonight, and Fandango, reported AppleInsider.

The offer does not apply to purchases of gift cards from these stores.

Why It Matters: All purchases made under the cumulative total will lead to a 4% deposit into the Apple Cash card associated with the account. If the Apple Cash card is not available it will be applied as a credit on the balance, noted AppleInsider.

The discount is available on a wide range of products and services such as sunglasses from Ray-Ban, footwear from Crocs, and high-quality audio equipment from Yeti.

This month, an Apple subsidiary acquired state lending licenses for a foray into incorporating loans and credit assessments. The unit will handle lending for Apple’s recently introduced “buy now pay later” service.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 1.3% higher at $139.23 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

