A spokesperson for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D- Calif.) said the House Speaker was not trying to push aside Rep. Mayra Flores's (R-Texas) child at a photo op during Flores' swearing-in ceremony last week but was instead was trying to make sure she would not be hidden.

What Happened: The spokesperson said it was sad to see news outlets “that know better” misrepresent Pelosi’s efforts to ensure Flores’ daughter wouldn’t be hidden behind her in “all of the photos of such an important moment for their family,” reported The New York Post.

Additional footage was reportedly shared by the spokesperson which apparently showed Pelosi “graciously greeting Rep. Flores’ children and telling them about the room they are in.”

The Deputy Chief Of Staff for Pelosi, Drew Hammill, castigated “media outlets” in a tweet on Monday, while sharing a video of the incident.

Why It Matters: Flores had shared footage of the photo op on Monday on Twitter and said, “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen.



“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her. She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a Queen,” said Flores in her tweet.

Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi are active investors and are known to dabble in options of companies such as Tesla Inc TSLA, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

