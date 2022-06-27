ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 27, 2022 12:38 AM | 1 min read
TikTok Star Asks 7M Followers For Leads After Her Son Is Killed At Alabama Gas Station

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols has appealed to her seven million-plus followers for help after her son Randon Lee was shot dead last week at a gas station near Mobile, Alabama.

What Happened: Nichols, popularly known as “Mama Tot,” on TikTok said, “I ain’t never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this,” according to a New York Post report.

@shoelover99

You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life

♬ original sound - ophelia

“There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s got to know something.”

The shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, according to Prichard Police, reported WKRG, a local outlet in Alabama.

Why It Matters: In a comment on the video, Nichols added, “Just been told We have a lead on 2 individuals. I hope they see this video & know what they have done to my family.”

Nichols embedded a text in the video that said, “You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but [it’s] coming.”

The TikTok star said she feels a “hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize ’cause I have never felt hate for anyone.”

Last year, TikTok, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, emerged as the most downloaded app in the United States, ahead of Meta Platforms Inc’s META Instagram and Snap Inc’s SNAP Snapchat, according to data from BusinessofApps.

Read Next: Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy

 

