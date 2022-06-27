TikTok star Ophelia Nichols has appealed to her seven million-plus followers for help after her son Randon Lee was shot dead last week at a gas station near Mobile, Alabama.

What Happened: Nichols, popularly known as “Mama Tot,” on TikTok said, “I ain’t never asked y’all for anything, but I need your help with this,” according to a New York Post report.

@shoelover99 You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but its coming. I hope you see my sons face eveyday of your life ♬ original sound - ophelia

“There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s got to know something.”

The shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, according to Prichard Police, reported WKRG, a local outlet in Alabama.

Why It Matters: In a comment on the video, Nichols added, “Just been told We have a lead on 2 individuals. I hope they see this video & know what they have done to my family.”

Nichols embedded a text in the video that said, “You will be found! You will reap what you sow in this world. You may not be caught now but [it’s] coming.”

The TikTok star said she feels a “hatred in my heart that I don’t recognize ’cause I have never felt hate for anyone.”

