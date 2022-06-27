Elon Musk Passes 100 Million Subscribers On Twitter: Here's Where He Ranks Among Top Accounts

The world’s richest man has one of the most followed accounts on the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR: Elon Musk passed a milestone Monday for his Twitter account. Here’s a look at how his account has grown and who still has more followers than the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO.

What Happened: Elon Musk passed the 100 million subscriber figure for followers on Twitter on Monday. At the time of writing, Musk has 100,015,841 million followers.

As of Monday, Musk is the sixth most-followed account on Twitter. Here are the people that rank ahead of him.

Barack Obama: 132.1 million

132.1 million Justin Bieber: 114.1 million

114.1 million Katy Perry: 108.8 million

108.8 million Rihanna: 106.9 million

106.9 million Cristiano Ronaldo: 101.3 million

Twitter reported 229 million monetizable daily active users in the first quarter.

Musk didn’t pass anyone with the new milestone, but is edging closer to passing Ronaldo, who plays for Manchester United PLC MANU. Ronaldo is the most followed person meanwhile on Instagram, a social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc META.

Musk has more followers than these accounts in the top 20, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Donald Trump (before his account was banned), Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, who was recently called out by Musk for going short Tesla shares.

Growing the Account: The Twitter account for Musk lists a start date of June 2009. The first official tweet from Musk was believed to be on June 4, 2010.

“Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me :) This is actually me,” Musk tweeted.

Over the years, Musk has been one of the most active CEOs on Twitter and has seen his following count surge. Among the most popular topics by Musk on Twitter are tweeting about the companies he leads with updates on Tesla and SpaceX, posting memes, and of course tweeting about Dogecoin DOGE/USD and other cryptocurrencies.

Here is a look at how Musk’s Twitter following has increased:

January 2019: 23.9 million followers

January 2020: 30.4 million followers

January 2021: 41 million followers

January 2022: 72.1 million followers

Musk is currently in the process of acquiring Twitter for $54.20 per share. One of the keys to getting a deal through the finish line is the possible resolution of Musk’s complaints about the number of fake accounts and followers. When taking that into account, Musk could still be shy of the 100 million follower milestone.

TWTR Price Action: Twitter shares were down 0.81% to $39.19 on Monday versus a 52-week range of $31.30 to $73.34.