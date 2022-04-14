Elon Musk's First Official Tweet Came Before Twitter And Tesla IPOs: Here's What The Tesla CEO Said

Years before Twitter Inc TWTR went public and weeks before electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA held its IPO, Elon Musk officially joined Twitter. Here’s what he said.

What Happened: A Twitter account was set up in June 2009 under the @elonmusk moniker. Musk claims it was previously used by someone that was not him. This prompted an explanation when Musk officially started tweeting and here is his first official tweet:

“Please ignore prior tweets, as that was someone pretending to be me :) This is actually me,” Musk tweeted on June 4, 2010.

The first official tweet by Musk had 5,465 likes and 484 retweets. This is a far cry from what Musk now gets on his posts.

With 81.6 million followers, Musk is one of the most followed accounts on Twitter and also one of the most active CEOs on the social media platform.

After it was revealed Musk had taken a stake in Twitter that made him the largest shareholder, he had a short tweet to share with his followers.

“Oh hi lol,” Musk tweeted at 12:04 p.m. EDT on April 4.

Why It’s Important: Musk has one of the most active large accounts on Twitter. Among his favorite topics to tweet about are Tesla, SpaceX and other companies he has had a hand in creating or running including SolarCity, Hyperloop, Starlink, Neuralink, The Boring Co and Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.

Musk also enjoys tweeting about the future of mankind and topics such as energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence. Followers of Musk will also see posts about cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and a Musk favorite, Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Musk’s first official tweet on June 4, 2010, came weeks before Tesla went public on June 29 at a price of $17 per share.

Twitter would later hold its IPO in November 2013 at a price of $26 per share.

On Thursday, Musk offered to buyout Twitter at a share price of $54.20.

TWTR Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Twitter shares are up 1.96% to $47.10 on Thursday morning at publication.

Photo: Shakti Shekhawat from Pixabay