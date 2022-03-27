The 7 Most Tweeted Topics By Elon Musk: How Do Tesla, SpaceX, Bitcoin And Dogecoin Rank?

The world’s richest person is known for being active on Twitter to share his opinions on various topics, and also for liking and sharing memes. Here’s a look at the most popular topics shared and discussed by Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: A recently shared report and infographic from Visual Capitalist analyzed over 15,000 tweets on Twitter Inc TWTR by Musk. The results show what the most popular topics, keywords and hashtags were from Musk.

Here were the seven most discussed topics by Musk on Twitter:

Tesla: It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that the most tweeted about topic from Musk is about electric vehicle leader Tesla. Musk’s tweets dated back to 2012 show that Tesla was the dominant topic, covering vehicle releases, updates and news on items like Gigafactories and international expansion.

SpaceX: The second most tweeted about topic by Musk is SpaceX, the space company of which he is also the CEO. Tweets about SpaceX include rocket launches and projects, including the first commercial launch in 2013.

Other Projects: The third most discussed topic on Twitter by Musk are his other projects outside of Tesla and SpaceX. This includes discussions on SolarCity, Hyperloop, Starlink and Neuralink. The most discussed item in this category is The Boring Co. The category also includes Musk’s tweets about Paypal Holdings PYPL.

Future/Sustainability: Potentially a surprising widely tweeted about topic by Musk are tweets around topics of the future of mankind and sustainability. This sector includes topics like energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

Finance/Cryptocurrency: Some readers may be surprised to see cryptocurrency rank this low among topics from Musk. Considering the tweets analyzed in the study go back to 2012, it could just be due to the timing of the study. Topics in the finance and cryptocurrency category include the stock market, finance, Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

The visualization shows Musk’s first tweets about Bitcoin and Dogecoin coming in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Musk’s first tweet about Dogecoin was on April 2, 2019, when he said “Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency” in response to a tagged post.

Manufacturing: The sixth most covered topic on Twitter is manufacturing, with Musk often sharing updates on Tesla’s various Gigafactory facilities and production figures.

Politics: A topic that could move up the list over the coming years is politics, something Musk has been more active in tweeting about. This sector includes topics like government, policies and taxes.

Why It’s Important: With 79.3 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the top ten most followed people on the social media platform.

As the CEO of two companies and the world’s richest person, Musk is widely followed for advice and outlooks on many topics. Tweets from Musk about stocks like GameStop Corp GME, Tesla and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin have been known to cause short spikes in price action.

The @elonmusk Twitter account was first acknowledged by Musk in 2010 with a post noting that someone was previously pretending to be him.

Musk would tweet hundreds of times each year until 2017 when his breakout year occurred. In 2020, Musk tweeted 3,367 times, which was followed up with another 3,113 tweets in 2021.

A 2020 study revealed Musk as the most active CEO account on Twitter.

The study comes as Musk has lashed out on Twitter about the social media platform not being open source, which has prompted Musk to suggest he could start his own platform.