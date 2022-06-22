Toyota Cuts July Production Citing Parts Shortage

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM has cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

The auto major has decided to extend the previously announced operations halt in production lines as the COVID-19 outbreak at one of its suppliers raised concern.

The global production volume for July through September is estimated to average about 850,000 units per month.

Toyota said the production plan could be lowered further as the chip shortage might continue.

Price Action: TM shares closed higher by 3.34% at $159.09 on Tuesday.

