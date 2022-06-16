ñol

Toyota Stretches Japan Production Cut Citing Chip Shortage

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 1:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Toyota Motor Corp TM plans an additional domestic factory line production suspension in June and July.
  • The auto major took the decision citing an auto parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
  • The number of units affected by the suspensions will be about 40,000, bringing down the global production plan for June to 750,000 units from the previous 800,000 units.
  • RelatedToyota Cuts Production Plan For June Again
  • However, the production outlook for the fiscal year 2022 remained unchanged at about 9.7 million units.
  • The company plans to announce the global production plan for July later.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $155.02 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral