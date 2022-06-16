Toyota Stretches Japan Production Cut Citing Chip Shortage

by

Toyota Motor Corp TM plans an additional domestic factory line production suspension in June and July.

The auto major took the decision citing an auto parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.

The number of units affected by the suspensions will be about 40,000, bringing down the global production plan for June to 750,000 units from the previous 800,000 units.

The company plans to announce the global production plan for July later.

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $155.02 on the last check Thursday.

TM shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $155.02 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

