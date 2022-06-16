Toyota Stretches Japan Production Cut Citing Chip Shortage

- Toyota Motor Corp TM plans an additional domestic factory line production suspension in June and July.
- The auto major took the decision citing an auto parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19.
- The number of units affected by the suspensions will be about 40,000, bringing down the global production plan for June to 750,000 units from the previous 800,000 units.
- However, the production outlook for the fiscal year 2022 remained unchanged at about 9.7 million units.
- The company plans to announce the global production plan for July later.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.10% at $155.02 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
