President Joe Biden has praised Apple Inc AAPL workers who voted to form a union in Maryland.

What Happened: "I am proud of them," Biden said on Monday, adding that workers have a “right to determine under what condition they are going to work or not work,” reported Reuters.

“Everybody is better off, including the final product is always better off (because of unions)."

Why It Matters: On Monday, Apple workers at a Maryland retail store became the first to unionize. In a letter to the company’s CEO Tim Cook they said, “To be clear, the decision to form a union is about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have.”

Apple workers at the tech giant’s Grand Central Terminal store in New York City are also taking steps to form a union.

The iPhone maker took steps like pasting copies of a letter outlining worker benefits in store backrooms to convince its employees not to unionize.

Apple managers were instructed to tell employees that if they form a union they would have to do with "fewer opportunities" and "less flexibility,” according to a prior report.

