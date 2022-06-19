Maryland Apple Store Workers Become The First To Unionize In US: What They Told CEO Tim Cook

Employees at an Apple Inc AAPL retail store in Maryland have voted to join a union. As a result, the store is now the first unionized Apple Store in the U.S.

What Happened: According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, 65 votes were in favor and 33 opposed to joining the union. Close to 110 employees were eligible to cast a ballot, voting started on Wednesday and ran through Saturday evening.

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the union organizers wrote, “To be clear, the decision to form a union is about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have.”

Also Read: Apple Accidentally Leaks Its Unreleased Dual-Port 35W USB-C Charger, Then Takes It Back

Other Unionizing Efforts: Workers at Apple’s Grand Central store in New York are collecting signatures to form a union.

Apple workers in Atlanta who tried to form the union withdrew their request in May, claiming intimidation.

According to a report, several Apple Stores across the U.S. were getting ready to unionize in February amid complaints that wages aren't keeping up with the skyrocketing inflation rate and poor working conditions.

Photo: Courtesy of goiam.org