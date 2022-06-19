ñol

Maryland Apple Store Workers Become The First To Unionize In US: What They Told CEO Tim Cook

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 19, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Maryland store is the first unionized Apple store in the U.S.
  • Apple Employees voted to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Employees at an Apple Inc AAPL retail store in Maryland have voted to join a union. As a result, the store is now the first unionized Apple Store in the U.S.

What Happened: According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, 65 votes were in favor and 33 opposed to joining the union. Close to 110 employees were eligible to cast a ballot, voting started on Wednesday and ran through Saturday evening.

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the union organizers wrote, “To be clear, the decision to form a union is about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have.”

Other Unionizing Efforts: Workers at Apple’s Grand Central store in New York are collecting signatures to form a union. 

Apple workers in Atlanta who tried to form the union withdrew their request in May, claiming intimidation. 

According to a report, several Apple Stores across the U.S. were getting ready to unionize in February amid complaints that wages aren't keeping up with the skyrocketing inflation rate and poor working conditions. 
Photo: Courtesy of goiam.org

