Apple Could Be Brining 15-Inch M2 MacBook Within A Year

Apple Inc AAPL could come up with a new 15” MacBook model which could sport its latest M2 and M2 Pro Chips.

What Happened: The revelation was made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on Twitter. Kuo said that the new 15” MacBook would enter mass production in the first half of 2023 and the launch date may be the second quarter of 2023 or later.

The Taiwan-based analyst said that the new 15” MacBook would offer two CPU options — M2, which would come with a 35W power adapter, and M2 Pro, which will arrive with a 67W adapter.

The analyst said he had not heard of any plans for the rumored 12” MacBook yet.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

Why It Matters: Kuo’s take on the arrival of the 12” MacBook differs from that of another Apple watcher, Mark Gurman, who said a 12-inch MacBook would arrive by 2023 or in early 2024.

Gurman said Apple was considering launching high-end MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips as early as this year, but added that these could be pushed to early 2023.

Earlier this month, at its Worldwide Developers Conference event, Apple launched a redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip. The laptop will be available next month, with a starting price of $1,199.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2% higher at $135.43 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

