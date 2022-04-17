Apple Store Workers At Grand Central Terminal In NYC Take Steps To Unionize

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) workers at the retail store in New York City's Grand Central Terminal have taken steps toward forming a union.

The organizers of the union, who go by Fruit Stand Workers United, announced on their website that they voted to affiliate themselves with the Workers United labor union on February 21st, 2022.

The Washing Post reported that the organizers at the Grand Central location in New York City are handing out signature cards to Apple employees so that they can express interest in forming a union.

“Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living in what have proven to be extraordinary times,” the organizers’ website reads, citing inflation rates and pandemic-related store closures.

According to a report, several Apple stores were getting ready to unionize in February amid complaints that wages can’t keep up with the skyrocketing rate of inflation and poor working conditions.

Apple's retail employees make about $17 to $30 per hour on average, depending on their role and seniority, the report said. The wage rates have not kept pace with inflation, the report added, citing the employees.

“We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement to The Post.

"We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full-time and part-time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants, and many other benefits," the statement added.

