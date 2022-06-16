Twitter's Employees Can't Go To 'The Happiest Place On Earth' In 2023, Cost Cutting Measures Hit Company Travel

- Twitter Inc TWTR is ditching a companywide retreat scheduled for January 2023 at Walt Disney Company DIS Disneyland - 'The Happiest Place On Earth,' Bloomberg reports.
- Twitter cited cost-cutting measures to reduce corporate travel behind the move.
- The company's occasional gathering, known as 'OneTeam,' was last held in early 2020 in Houston before the pandemic forced the employees to start working remotely.
- Twitter is also amid a hiring hiatus to reduce expenses.
- Employees will likely hear from Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk at an all-hands meeting on June 16. Musk had agreed to take over the company for $44 billion.
- Musk has already pitched cost-cutting plans at Twitter.
- Significant companies, including Meta Platforms Inc META, Nvidia Corp NVDA, and Microsoft Corp MSFT, resorted to cost-cutting efforts, including downsizing employees amid macro uncertainties.
