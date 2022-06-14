Apple Inc AAPL may have unleashed great new multitasking features, enhanced Spotlight search or a bevy of new elements on MacOS Ventura, but for diehard fans, the return of Clarus the Dogcow is of supreme importance.

What Happened: The return of the bitmap image, which allowed Apple users of yore to gauge page orientation in Page Setup in MacOS Ventura has social media buzzing.

Roumd

Welcome back you magnificent little dogcow https://t.co/22Qr9DdKa9 — just another emma (@emmaplaysmusic) June 14, 2022

Dogcows, a hypothetical mix of dogs and cows, make the sound “Moof!” — a fact not lost on Twitter user Anice Hassim.

"Moof!"

And so, the prophecy foretold in lore and by GrayBeards past, comes to pass.

Mac's best friend has returned. All hail the Dogcow#Macintosh #Apple #SusanKarehttps://t.co/SAQgNQ2l2V pic.twitter.com/R6Cyiu189d — anice hassim (@anicehassim) June 14, 2022

How To Summon Clarus: Users can summon Clarus by pressing the Command-Shift-P button combination in certain applications in Ventura, reported Apple Insider.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The dogcow was the work of graphic designer Susan Kare, who designed typefaces such as Chicago, Cairo and San Francisco.

A developer technical support document dating back to 1989 written by Mark Harlan noted that the dogcow first appeared in the Cairo font.

“It should be noted that dogcows are notorious for brainwashing people, and it's likely that a dogcow would make someone ‘think’ that they added its picture to a dialog of their own free will, when the dogcow actually had complete control,” wrote Harlan.

The dogcow was put to pasture sometime after Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 but was seen in promotional images, easter eggs and in early Apple virtual reality through the years, according to Apple Insider.

Clarus’ long exile has finally ended.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.7% higher at $132.67 in the regular trading and rose 0.8% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: $9 Check Signed By Steve Jobs Four Decades Ago Could Fetch $25K At Auction

Collage via Apple on Wikimedia and Shutterstock