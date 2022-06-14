ñol

Apple's Dogcow Is Back, Moof! Moof! How To Summon It On MacOS Ventura

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 14, 2022 10:52 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Iconic bitmapped image to demonstrate page layout on MacOS returns
  • The dogcow was the work of graphic designer Susan Kare
  • Users can summon it by pressing the Command-Shift-P combination in certain apps

Apple Inc AAPL may have unleashed great new multitasking features, enhanced Spotlight search or a bevy of new elements on MacOS Ventura, but for diehard fans, the return of Clarus the Dogcow is of supreme importance.

What Happened: The return of the bitmap image, which allowed Apple users of yore to gauge page orientation in Page Setup in MacOS Ventura has social media buzzing. 

Dogcows, a hypothetical mix of dogs and cows, make the sound “Moof!” — a fact not lost on Twitter user Anice Hassim.

How To Summon Clarus: Users can summon Clarus by pressing the Command-Shift-P button combination in certain applications in Ventura, reported Apple Insider.

Why It Matters: The dogcow was the work of graphic designer Susan Kare, who designed typefaces such as Chicago, Cairo and San Francisco.

A developer technical support document dating back to 1989 written by Mark Harlan noted that the dogcow first appeared in the Cairo font. 

“It should be noted that dogcows are notorious for brainwashing people, and it's likely that a dogcow would make someone ‘think’ that they added its picture to a dialog of their own free will, when the dogcow actually had complete control,” wrote Harlan.

The dogcow was put to pasture sometime after Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 but was seen in promotional images, easter eggs and in early Apple virtual reality through the years, according to Apple Insider.

Clarus’ long exile has finally ended.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.7% higher at $132.67 in the regular trading and rose 0.8% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Collage via Apple on Wikimedia and Shutterstock

 

