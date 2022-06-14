Here's Why Cowen Reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Price Target

by

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's BAH price target has been lowered to $103 (an upside of 26%) from $109 by Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr.

Rumohr believes BAH is a pure-play defense IT leader positioned for the sector's fastest organic growth in 2023.

: Booz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract The analyst added that crucial drivers are robust booking potentials and an improving net hiring environment.

Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $81.34 on the last check Tuesday.

