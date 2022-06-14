ñol

Here's Why Cowen Reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Price Target

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 3:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp's BAH price target has been lowered to $103 (an upside of 26%) from $109 by Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr.
  • The analyst maintained the Outperform ratings on the shares.
  • Rumohr believes BAH is a pure-play defense IT leader positioned for the sector's fastest organic growth in 2023.
  • Also ReadBooz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract
  • The analyst added that crucial drivers are robust booking potentials and an improving net hiring environment.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 1.85% at $81.34 on the last check Tuesday.

