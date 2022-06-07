Booz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract

- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has secured the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract.
- It is a hybrid IDIQ single-award contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million to provide a complete range of cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services for NASA's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).
- Work under the contract will support all NASA centers and facilities from May 31, 2022, through September 30, 2023, with four option periods running through September 2030.
- "This single-award CyPrESS contract will enable NASA to establish an enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity and provide a deeper focus on its operational technology and mission systems along with its IT systems," stated Eric Hoffman, VP at Booz Allen.
- Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $87.17 on the last check Tuesday.
