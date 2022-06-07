Booz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract

by

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has secured the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract.

has secured the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Cybersecurity and Privacy Enterprise Solutions and Services (CyPrESS) contract. It is a hybrid IDIQ single-award contract with a total potential value of $622.5 million to provide a complete range of cybersecurity and privacy enterprise solutions and services for NASA's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

Work under the contract will support all NASA centers and facilities from May 31, 2022, through September 30, 2023, with four option periods running through September 2030.

"This single-award CyPrESS contract will enable NASA to establish an enterprise-wide approach to cybersecurity and provide a deeper focus on its operational technology and mission systems along with its IT systems," stated Eric Hoffman, VP at Booz Allen.

Price Action: BAH shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $87.17 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContracts