Truist Turns Bullish On Shoals Technologies - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 2:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Truist Securities analyst Bronson Fleig upgraded Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $25 (an upside of 33%) from $16.
  • The analyst specified that the two-year tariff exemption on solar imports from countries providing critical U.S. supply provides much improved near-term visibility for the company's core solar EBOS business.
  • Related: Why Shoals Technologies Group Shares Are Rising
  • Fleig mentions that he has also become more confident in Shoals' growth prospects for ex-U.S. and non-solar EBOS businesses.
  • Price Action: SHLS shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $18.805 on the last check Thursday.

