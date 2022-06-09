Truist Turns Bullish On Shoals Technologies - Read Why

by

Truist Securities analyst Bronson Fleig upgraded Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $25 (an upside of 33%) from $16.

Fleig mentions that he has also become more confident in Shoals' growth prospects for ex-U.S. and non-solar EBOS businesses.

Price Action: SHLS shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $18.805 on the last check Thursday.

