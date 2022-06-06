Why Shoals Technologies Group Shares Are Rising

Shares of several solar-related companies, including Shoals Technologies Group Inc SHLS, are trading higher amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.

Biden is also planning to invoke the "Defense Production Act" to resolve a trade dispute that will revive stalled solar projects and kickstart domestic manufacturing of solar panels, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Shoals Technologies Group is trading higher by 19.60% at $18.37. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week high of $37.61 and a 52-week low of $9.58.