Meta Promotes Veteran Officer To Newly Formed Position Of CISO

named a VP to the newly created position of the chief information security officer, Reuters reports. Guy Rosen confirmed the appointment via a tweet.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asked Rosen to assume the job citing it as "another step to elevate this security work in our DNA - and strengthen our leadership and governance on security issues."

Rosen will assume overall accountability for safety and security around on-platform abuse and the security of Meta's products, infrastructure, and company information focused on internal and external risks.

Rosen has served at Facebook since 2013. He most recently led Meta's product safety and integrity efforts.

Facebook's previous chief security officer, Alex Stamos, exited in 2018.

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., charged Zuckerberg for alleged involvement in decision-making leading to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.

Recently COO Sheryl Sandberg resigned from Meta after 14 years for reasons undisclosed.

Zuckerberg, who remained aggressive on his metaverse ambitions, considered it a key to winning younger audiences as it continued to lose out to ByteDance Ltd's TikTok.

Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.18% at $191.96 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

