Meta Promotes Veteran Officer To Newly Formed Position Of CISO

- Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc FB named a VP to the newly created position of the chief information security officer, Reuters reports.
- Guy Rosen confirmed the appointment via a tweet.
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asked Rosen to assume the job citing it as "another step to elevate this security work in our DNA - and strengthen our leadership and governance on security issues."
- Rosen will assume overall accountability for safety and security around on-platform abuse and the security of Meta's products, infrastructure, and company information focused on internal and external risks.
- Rosen has served at Facebook since 2013. He most recently led Meta's product safety and integrity efforts.
- Facebook's previous chief security officer, Alex Stamos, exited in 2018.
- The attorney general for Washington, D.C., charged Zuckerberg for alleged involvement in decision-making leading to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.
- Recently COO Sheryl Sandberg resigned from Meta after 14 years for reasons undisclosed.
- Zuckerberg, who remained aggressive on his metaverse ambitions, considered it a key to winning younger audiences as it continued to lose out to ByteDance Ltd's TikTok.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.18% at $191.96 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Prodeep Ahmeed from Pixabay
