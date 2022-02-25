Facebook Follows Twitter, Shares Security Tips For Ukraine's Users

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has set up a special operations center to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Meta launched a feature to help Ukraine users lock their social media profiles for security.

The users in Ukraine can lock their profile with one click to prevent users who are not their friends from downloading or sharing their profile pictures or seeing posts on their timeline.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) recently shared tips to secure their accounts against hacking, ensure tweets are private, and deactivate their accounts.

Twitter tweeted the safety tips in English, Russian and Ukrainian. As the conflict in Ukraine escalated on February 24, social media users took to platforms like TikTok, Snap Inc's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat, and Twitter to post videos of evacuation lines, helicopters in the sky, and anti-war protests in Russia, Reuters reports

On short-form video app TikTok, the hashtags "Russia" and "Ukraine" had 37.2 billion and 8.5 billion views, respectively.

Price Action: FB shares closed higher by 4.61% at $207.60 on Thursday.