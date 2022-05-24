QQQ
Washington Attorney General Indicts Meta's Mark Zuckerberg For Alleged Role In Cambridge Analytica Scandal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 9:24 AM | 1 min read
  • The attorney general for Washington, D.C., charged Meta Platforms Inc FB Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly participating in decision-making that led to the Cambridge Analytica data breach, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The evidence shows Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook’s failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident, Karl Racine said.
  • Racine’s office reiterated its charge that Zuckerberg personally contributed to Facebook’s lax oversight of user data. 
  • Also Read: Facebook Overpaid FTC In Cambridge Analytica Settlement To Ensure Zuckerberg Personally Gets Off The Hook, Allege Shareholders
  • Facebook allegedly allowed third parties such as now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to obtain personal data from 87 million Americans.
  • The suit echoes charges leveled in 2021 when it sought to name Zuckerberg as a defendant in a lawsuit it filed in 2018 against Facebook. 
  • A Washington, D.C., judge previously ruled that the AG’s office had waited too long to sue Zuckerberg personally as part of its case against Facebook. 
  • The judge suggested that D.C. officials might be seeking to put pressure on Zuckerberg following failed settlement negotiations.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 7.71% at $181.10 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia

