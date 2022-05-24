Washington Attorney General Indicts Meta's Mark Zuckerberg For Alleged Role In Cambridge Analytica Scandal

by

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., charged Meta Platforms Inc FB Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly participating in decision-making that led to the Cambridge Analytica data breach, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The evidence shows Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook's failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident, Karl Racine said.

Racine’s office reiterated its charge that Zuckerberg personally contributed to Facebook’s lax oversight of user data.

Facebook allegedly allowed third parties such as now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to obtain personal data from 87 million Americans.

The suit echoes charges leveled in 2021 when it sought to name Zuckerberg as a defendant in a lawsuit it filed in 2018 against Facebook.

A Washington, D.C., judge previously ruled that the AG’s office had waited too long to sue Zuckerberg personally as part of its case against Facebook.

The judge suggested that D.C. officials might be seeking to put pressure on Zuckerberg following failed settlement negotiations.

Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 7.71% at $181.10 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by JD Lasica via Wikimedia

