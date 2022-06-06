Benzinga's Premarket Brief On Trending Tickers: Amazon, Alibaba, DiDi, Solaredge, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are up 1.93% during Monday’s morning session as the company’s 20–1 stock split is effective as of this June 6. Each share is around the $125 mark.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained Amazon with an Overweight rating and adjusted the price target to $175.

DiDi Global Inc - ADR DIDI shares soared 55% on Monday morning following a report suggesting Chinese authorities will conclude a regulatory probe and lift a ban on new users for the company.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are up almost 7% on Monday, trading in tandem with DiDi Global on the regulatory probe news.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX On Friday, shares plummeted as U.S. regulators expressed concerns about the company's anticipated Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA revealed some heart concerns with the shot, in documents released ahead of a conference with specialists on Tuesday, however, the agency remained upbeat about its effectiveness against the omicron variant and more severe disease.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc YMTX Yumanity's stock soared more than 50% on Monday after the company announced that it had reached an agreement to sell its lead clinical-stage product candidate, YTX-7739, as well as discovery-stage neuroscience candidates to Janssen Pharmaceutical NV, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, for $26 million.

Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG shares are trading 6.25% higher on Monday following news that President Biden will sign a proclamation permitting the import of solar panels from numerous countries without tariffs for 24 months