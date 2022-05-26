ñol

Stephens Prefers These Software Security Stocks: CrowdStrike, CyberArk, KnowBe4, Okta, Zscaler - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Stephens analyst Brian Colley initiated coverage on five security software companies. Colley initiated CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc CRWD with an Overweight and a $232 price target (47.4% upside). 
  • Colley saw the comprehensive and expanding product offering opening a large growing TAM with meaningful upsell/cross-sell opportunities.
  • He saw a sizable underpenetrated opportunity in the cloud security market.
  • Colley initiated CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR with an Overweight and a $170 price target (22.7% upside). 
  • CyberArk was positioned to serve as a broader identity security platform whose subscription transition is complete, with sales growth and profitability poised to accelerate in 2023.
  • Colley initiated KnowBe4, Inc KNBE with an Overweight and $25 price target (49.7% upside).
  • Colley is optimistic about KnowBe4's "sizable and expanding" total addressable market, its underpenetrated market opportunity, and its multiple growth drivers.
  • Colley initiated Okta, Inc OKTA with an Overweight and $145 price target (75.1% upside). 
  • Colley is optimistic about the company building the most comprehensive identity platform on the market and expects it to be a key beneficiary of cloud and Zero Trust adoption. 
  • Colley initiated coverage of Zscaler, Inc ZS with an Overweight and $200 price target (38.9% upside), calling it "a leader in Cloud Security and Zero Trust with a distinct architecture and unmatched scale." 
  • Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 8.01% at $158.26 on the last check Thursday.

