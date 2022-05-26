Stephens Prefers These Software Security Stocks: CrowdStrike, CyberArk, KnowBe4, Okta, Zscaler - Read Why

by

analyst Brian Colley initiated coverage on five security software companies. Colley initiated with an Overweight and a $232 price target (47.4% upside). Colley saw the comprehensive and expanding product offering opening a large growing TAM with meaningful upsell/cross-sell opportunities.

He saw a sizable underpenetrated opportunity in the cloud security market.

with an Overweight and a $170 price target (22.7% upside). CyberArk was positioned to serve as a broader identity security platform whose subscription transition is complete, with sales growth and profitability poised to accelerate in 2023.

with an Overweight and $25 price target (49.7% upside). Colley is optimistic about KnowBe4's "sizable and expanding" total addressable market, its underpenetrated market opportunity, and its multiple growth drivers.

with an Overweight and $145 price target (75.1% upside). Colley is optimistic about the company building the most comprehensive identity platform on the market and expects it to be a key beneficiary of cloud and Zero Trust adoption.

with an Overweight and $200 price target (38.9% upside), calling it "a leader in Cloud Security and Zero Trust with a distinct architecture and unmatched scale." Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 8.01% at $158.26 on the last check Thursday.

