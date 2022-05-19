Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle a sexual misconduct claim against the billionaire entrepreneur in 2018, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing interviews and documents.

What Happened: The world’s richest man has been accused of exposing his erect penis to a SpaceX flight attendant, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage, the report said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The attendant was employed as cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX's corporate jet fleet, and the incident took place in 2016 in a private cabin on Musk's Gulfstream G650ER, as per the report.

Musk’s Response: Musk has claimed there is "a lot more to this story," Business Insider reported, adding that he has sought more time to respond.

"If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light," Musk reportedly responded, adding that the story is a "politically motivated hit piece."

Why It Matters: This is the first such sexual allegation and settlement claim against the billionaire entrepreneur who also runs the Boring Company, Neuralink, and is now engaged in a hostile takeover of microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR.

Tesla and SpaceX have in the past faced allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed marginally down at $709.4 on Thursday.

