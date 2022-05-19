Elon Musk On American Politics, Laws On Mars And Being Canadian At Heart

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — whose acquisition of Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) appears to be on thin ice — briefly turned his focus back to politics on Thursday.

The U.S., like many countries around the globe, has become more divided over recent years, battling over issues from gun control to abortion rights. Former President Donald Trump appeared to both revel in and amplify the division and President Joe Biden has had little effect on any attempt to rectify the matter.

The Political Focus: “A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal,” Musk said on Twitter. He went on to add, “This is what most people in America want, but unfortunately it’s not realistic.”

It is somewhat the case in Canada, where five main political parties vie for control of the federal government every four years. One of Musk’s followers used that fact to bridge Musk’s thoughts on the U.S.’s two-party system and the South African-born’s two-year stint in Canada: “Ah, you see… you’re still a Canadian at heart!,” to which Musk replied, “It’s true haha.”

Although Musk is unable to change the political system in the U.S., he plans to tackle what he believes is the divisiveness on Twitter caused by its algorithm, which he says should be open-source in order to remove bias. Musk has historically been an outspoken proponent against "cancel culture," which he feels is rampant on Twitter and other social media apps, even vying as the future CEO to reinstate Trump’s account.

The Pivot To Mars: Musk’s mini-tweet storm on U.S. politics prompted at least one of his followers to question why the billionaire was choosing to make himself a target for the Democrats by becoming politically active and creating controversy. Musk replied that unless the “woke mind virus” is stopped, civilization will be destroyed before ever reaching Mars.

Musk, who for years has held ambitions to colonize Mars, also took the time to weigh in on how he would like the political system on the planet to work. “I suggest no parties and just direct voting by the people of concise laws that everyone can understand,” he said.