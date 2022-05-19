QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

TSMC Weighs Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Plant Investment In Singapore

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM explored building a semiconductor factory in Singapore to help address a global supply shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • TSMC studied the feasibility of production lines that would make 7- to 28-nanometer chips widely used in cars, smartphones, and other devices.
  • The cost would run into the billions of dollars. The government in Singapore, a central chip-making hub, might help fund the plant.
  • The global semiconductor chip crisis has agitated many industries, forcing governments like the U.S. and Japan to attract chip-production sites.
  • Major chipmakers like GlobalFoundries Inc GFS and Micron Technology, Inc MU, and Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY have a significant presence in Singapore.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.07% at $90.60 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia