TSMC Weighs Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Plant Investment In Singapore

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM explored building a semiconductor factory in Singapore to help address a global supply shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- TSMC studied the feasibility of production lines that would make 7- to 28-nanometer chips widely used in cars, smartphones, and other devices.
- The cost would run into the billions of dollars. The government in Singapore, a central chip-making hub, might help fund the plant.
- The global semiconductor chip crisis has agitated many industries, forcing governments like the U.S. and Japan to attract chip-production sites.
- Major chipmakers like GlobalFoundries Inc GFS and Micron Technology, Inc MU, and Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY have a significant presence in Singapore.
