TSMC Weighs Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Plant Investment In Singapore

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM explored building a semiconductor factory in Singapore to help address a global supply shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports.

explored building a semiconductor factory in Singapore to help address a global supply shortage, the Wall Street Journal reports. TSMC studied the feasibility of production lines that would make 7- to 28-nanometer chips widely used in cars, smartphones, and other devices.

The cost would run into the billions of dollars. The government in Singapore, a central chip-making hub, might help fund the plant.

The global semiconductor chip crisis has agitated many industries, forcing governments like the U.S. and Japan to attract chip-production sites.

Major chipmakers like GlobalFoundries Inc GFS and Micron Technology, Inc MU , and Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY have a significant presence in Singapore.

and , and have a significant presence in Singapore. Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.07% at $90.60 on the last check Thursday.

TSM shares traded higher by 0.07% at $90.60 on the last check Thursday. Photo via wikimedia Commons

